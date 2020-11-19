New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Newly-appointed Delhi BJP incharge Baijayant Panda on Thursday attended his first organisational meeting of the state unit and expressed his resolve to promote cooperation among leaders and workers.

Panda, along with co-incharge Alka Gurjar, were given a warm welcome by Delhi BJP leaders, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, state president Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, state organisation secretary Siddharthan and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Also Read | Poco X3 Smartphone Users in India Now Receiving Call Recording Feature.

In his address, he resolved to work together to strengthen the organisation and share positive energy among workers.

"As the party grows, we will also grow because the party is a family for us. Work done with teamwork and team spirit leads to progress and prosperity. If our team is strong then our organisation will also be strong and we can work strongly for the society," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Vidisha; Probe Launched.

The Delhi BJP president appealed to party workers and leaders to prepare for the upcoming municipal corporation polls and eliminate "negativity and factionalism".

The organisation will be strengthened and expanded by connecting women and youth with the organisation with new thoughts and direction, Panda added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)