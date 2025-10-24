Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): Newly appointed Gujarat minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Rivaba Jadeja extended her wishes to all the citizens of the state on the commencement of the Gujarati New Year.

Rivaba Jadeja is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She has been inducted into the Gujarat cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Rivaba Jadeja said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens on the commencement of Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year. The BJP has a tradition: on Diwali and the day the new year begins, a greeting ceremony is held for all workers and citizens. Under that, a greeting ceremony was held today in my assembly constituency. The ceremony was also part of a new responsibility assigned to me. I want to express my gratitude to all the workers. I also express my thanks to the people of Jamnagar for their affection."

Gujarati New Year was celebrated on October 22 this year.

Minister of State Rivaba Jadeja received a grand welcome and honour by the Jamnagar Cricket Association on Thursday.

Later, a massive bike rally was organised by the Rajput community, attended by a large number of local leaders, youth, and community members.

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja is the Founder and Managing Trustee of Matrushakti Charitable Trust. She is actively involved in activities related to girls' education, women's empowerment, and implementation of various central and state government schemes to reach the community.

The Gujarat Cabinet had undergone a significant reshuffle, with all 16 ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigning on October 16. The Cabinet includes several new faces, such as Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and Harsh Sanghvi, a prominent young leader from Surat.

Gujarat's newly constituted Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was sworn in on October 17. The ceremony saw the induction of 21 new ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi. (ANI)

