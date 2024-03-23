Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5:10 PM.

BOM8 ELECTIONS-MH-GADKARI-INTERVIEW **** Want to keep working for people to bring positive change in their lives: Gadkari By Charles Salve

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said he wants to help people even in the smallest possible way and keep working for them to bring about a positive change in their lives. ****

BOM12 ELECTIONS-MH-SHARAD PAWAR **** Farmers' income didn't double by 2024, those in power don't care about them: Sharad Pawar

Pune: People in power do not care about the farmers in the country, said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, claiming that the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024. ****

BOM16 MH-HAZARE-KEJRIWAL **** Irony that Kejriwal who was part of anti-graft movement arrested in corruption case: Hazare

Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday termed as "ironic" the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was part of the Jan Lokpal movement, in a corruption case even as he demanded a thorough probe into the matter and punishment for the guilty. ****

BOM3 MH-NAVY-PIRATES **** Warship INS Kolkata carrying 35 pirates, apprehended off Somalia coast, reaches Mumbai

Mumbai: Warship INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates who were apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia, reached Mumbai on Saturday morning, the Navy said. ****

BOM15 MH-GANGSTER-DEPORTATION-LD ARREST **** Gangster Prasad Pujari brought back to India from China; placed under arrest by Mumbai cops Mumbai/New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Gangster Prasad Pujari, accused of being involved in several serious crimes including murder, extortion and kidnapping, was brought back to India after his deportation from China in the early hours of Saturday, and was then placed under arrest by Mumbai police, an official said. ****

BOM7 ELECTIONS-GJ-BJP-LD CANDIDATE **** BJP's Vadodara and Sabarkantha candidates pull out of LS poll race for 'personal reasons'

Ahmedabad: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates - one each from Vadodara and Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat - on Saturday expressed their unwillingness to contest the upcoming general elections citing personal reasons. **** PTI

