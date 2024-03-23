Ghaziabad, March 23: A fire broke out at a dry fruit company situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported. Fire Station Tronica City received information about the fire incident and sent five engines on the spot. After 2 hours of efforts, the fire was extinguished and cooled down. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Door Manufacturing Company in Ghaziabad Industrial Area, Firefighting Operation Underway.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report. More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

