Dalits, OBCs and tribals getting due respect now; previous governments remembered them only during polls: PM Modi Sagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

BOM6 GJ-SHAH-NATURAL FARMING **** India needs new green revolution to show path of natural farming to world: Amit Shah

Gandhidham: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India needs a new green revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the path of natural farming to the world and lead the way for prosperity of farmers. ****

BOM10 GJ-CLERIC-TRICOLOUR **** Gujarat: Muslim cleric detained after his audio clip in which he 'insulted' national flag goes viral

Porbandar: Police on Saturday detained a Muslim cleric in Porbandar city of Gujarat after an audio clip in which he allegedly insulted the national flag went viral on social media, an official said Saturday. ****

BOM5 MP-PRIYANKA-ALLEGATION-BJP **** BJP warns of action against Priyanka Gandhi over her social media post alleging corruption by MP govt

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh warned of action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post, in which she accused the saffron party-led government in the state of indulging in corruption. ****

BOM7 MH-SEDITION LAW-RAUT **** Centre shouldn't brag about repealing sedition law, it is using laws scarier than those framed by British against Oppn leaders: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Centre should not brag about repealing the sedition law as it is currently using legislations, which are scarier than what the British brought, against its political opponents. ****

BES6 CG-GST FRAUD-ARREST **** Chhattisgarh: Businessman held for GST fraud of Rs 10.14 cr in Bilaspur

Raipur: A businessman was arrested by the Central GST in Chhattisgarh's Bilasput district for allegedly availing and utilising input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 10.14 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said on Saturday. **** PTI

