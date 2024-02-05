Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

"The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12," the advocate general said.

The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.

