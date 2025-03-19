Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO) hosted a grand Felicitation Ceremony to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of NF Railway's women employees.

This event took place at Rang Bhawan, Maligaon, on Wednesday, bringing together railway personnel, dignitaries and esteemed guests to acknowledge the dedication, hard work and achievements of women working across the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Headquarters and its divisions.

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

Under the theme "Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity", the event showcased the crucial role that women play in driving progress, fostering innovation, and ensuring operational excellence within the railway network.

The ceremony was graced by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, as the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Parents of Muskaan Rastogi - Woman Accused Who Butchered Husband Along With Her Paramour, Demand Death Penalty for Her.

Addressing the ceremony, the General Manager appreciated all women employees who have been working dedicatedly in sports, engineering maintenance, train operation, healthcare, etc. The general manager added that NF Railway has given due emphasis on women's participation in various fields.

Shalini Shrivastava, President of NFRWWO, honoured the women employees for their dedication and professionalism during the felicitation ceremony. She praised their contributions and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to empowerment, equal opportunities and professional growth.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken major strides in women's empowerment designating Cooch Behar Railway Station as a fully women operated station on March 8, 2025.

Enhancing safety, 15 'Meri Saheli' squads of female RPF personnel have been deployed, and 46 stations now feature CCTV surveillance. Women are excelling in technical roles, with an all-women coach maintenance team at Guwahati Coach Maintenance Depot and "F" league technicians like Nomita Sonowal and Arfin Ara Begum at Dibrugarh Workshop mastering advanced machinery. These efforts underscore NFR's commitment to inclusivity and women's leadership in railways.

At the national level, NFR's women employees continue to receive well-deserved recognition. Nupur Tapadar, Senior Technician, was honoured at the RWWCO's prestigious felicitation event at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi, alongside 32 other outstanding women railway employees.

This honour highlights the growing influence of women within the Indian Railways and reaffirms NFR's unwavering commitment to empowering its female workforce.

With a total workforce of 54,829 employees, the NFR proudly employs 5,483 women, making up 10% of its workforce.

This number continues to grow as more women step into key roles across various railway operations. By honoring these women, the organisation aims to highlight their pivotal role in the efficient functioning and success of the railway system.

Through this initiative, NFRWWO continues to reaffirm its dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where women can thrive, contribute and lead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)