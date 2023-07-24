New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tree Officer of South Delhi to ensure that the incident of felling trees without permission from the Forest Department is not repeated.

The NGT was hearing a petition claiming the cutting of trees in Okhla village of Jamia Nagar here.

A bench of Acting Chairperson Justice S K Singh noted that a report of the Deputy Conservator of Forest (South)/Tree Officer that five-six trees had been cut without permission and a show cause notice was issued to the property owner.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that according to the counsel for the Delhi government, three Neem and Pilkhan trees each were planted in place of the felled trees and it was ensured that cutting of trees will not be repeated in the area.

"Since Tree Officer has taken action on the report after inspection according to the provisions contained in the local rules, thus, no further action is required. However, we direct the Tree Authority to ensure that the cutting of trees would not be repeated at the place without the order and authority of the Forest Department," the tribunal said.

