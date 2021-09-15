New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to submit a report on a plea challenging the legality of construction raised by real estate firm Omex Ltd in Mohali.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a five-member joint Committee comprising officials from the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, SEIAA Punjab, Punjab State Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Mohali.

Also Read | Indian Researchers Discover New Species of Hybodont Shark From Jurassics of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

“It appears to be necessary to ascertain the factual situation as well as the stand of the statutory regulators and the project proponent," the NGT said in its September 13 order.

“The joint Committee may meet within 15 days. It may undertake visit to the site and interact with the stakeholders, including the project proponent. The Committee will be free to consult any other expert/institution,” the bench said adding that the panel may give its report within two months by e-mail.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination In Uttar Pradesh Crosses 9 Crore-Mark.

Apart from issues referred to earlier, the Committee may also give status on quantity of sewage and solid waste being generated and system to be or being followed for their management as per Consent and Authorization granted, the tribunal said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on January 4, 2022.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Punjab resident Sandeep Singh challenging the legality of construction raised by Omex Ltd. and Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Pvt. Ltd by way of project “The Lake” at Village Kansal, Rani Majra, Dhode Majra, Rasoolpur in Mullanpur, District Mohali, in the vicinity of Chandigarh and also legality of other constructions by the same builders.

According to the plea, the said constructions are in violation of EIA Notification, 2006 as well as the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 (Water Act) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EP Act).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)