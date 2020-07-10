New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI):The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday sought action-taken report from the authorities in connection with allegations regarding dumping of municipal solid waste in Wular lake.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson AK Goel asked the Member Secretary, State Wetland Authority, Collector, Baramulla and the State Pollution Control Board to file an action taken report.

The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on October 15.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Raja Muzzaffar Bhat, who had raised grievance saying that there is dumping of municipal solid waste in Wular lake around Ningli Tarzoo in Baramulla District in J-K.

The lake is a wetland and a Ramsar site and is thus an eco-sensitive area, he said.

Dumping of waste is not only a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 but also Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, the petitioner said. (ANI)

