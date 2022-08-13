New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): In a case related to the death of two labourers in a stone mine accident in Koderma, Jharkhand, the National Human Rights Commission's intervention resulted in allocation of a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased by the mine owner.

"Even as the court proceedings in the matter are pending, the mine owner on 26 October 2021, paid Rs. 10,00,000 each to the NoK of the two deceased labourers since the Commission sent the first notice on 13th November 2020 to the District Magistrate, Koderma calling for reports into the matter," read a statement by NHRC.

The incident had happened in 2019, in which one of the co-owners of the mine had also died.

The Commission had registered a case on basis of a complaint on September 16, 2020, alleging that the rescue operation was taken up only after five hours of the incident to look out for the trapped labourers and the others, who were trapped.

In response to the notices of the Commission, the Deputy Commissioner, Koderna informed that a case under various sections of the IPC had been registered on November 10, 2019, against the mine owner for his negligence.

After investigations, a Charge sheet was filed in the court on July 30, 2020. (ANI)

