New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief over an alleged assault on a man by a group of people led by a village head in Firozabad on suspicion of theft, officials said on Monday.

The entire incident was video recorded by villagers and when the clip was widely shared online, it came to the notice of the general public, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a young man was beaten up and dragged from his house by a group of people who then tied him to a tree and lit a fire underneath him in full public view, it said. The assault on March 28 was led by the village head of Divaichi, the rights body added.

Reportedly, after subjecting him to such inhuman treatment, the perpetrators left the victim hanging from the tree, presuming him to be dead. Later, the victim was rescued by his brother-in-law and hospitalised, it said.

The commission observed that the contents of the media report raise a serious issue of human rights violations, and issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report within six weeks.

It also sought the status of the FIR registered in the matter and the health condition of the victim as well as monetary relief, if any, granted to him by the administration, the panel said.

