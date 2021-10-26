New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches and arrested two accused persons in the case of hurling bombs at the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, BJP MLA from Bhatpara, West Bengal, informed NIA.

The accused namely, Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar were arrested by local police.

Investigation for unearthing the wider conspiracy is continuing, said NIA. (ANI)

