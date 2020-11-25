New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in connection with suspended J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh terror case.

"PDP Youth Wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was arrested by NIA after two-day questioning at Delhi Headquarter, in connection with suspended J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh terror case," an official statement read.

Earlier this year, DSP Davinder Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. Delhi Police had filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths were being trained for carrying out terror activities.

Para was arrested in this regard after two days of questioning. (ANI)

