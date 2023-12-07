New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two accused, whose properties were attached, were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

Also Read | Ban on Cellphone: New Zealand To Ban Phone Use During School Day for All Students.

The duo, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya, are members of the banned Pakistan-backed LeT terror organisation.

In the instant case, the NIA said, four immovable properties, that include a single storied residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, in Kulgam district's Khudwani village of Jammu and Kashmir and a double storey residential house, along with two plots of land, belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat in Awantipora have been attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu.

Also Read | UGC Approves Guidelines for Short-Term Skill Courses in Higher Educational Institutes.

Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place at around 7 am on August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Narsoo 'nallah' in Narsoo village of Udhampur district. One terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces.

All the prime accused in the case (RC-08/2015/NIA/DLI) have been charge-sheeted and are under trial under various provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India Act 1920) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, said the NIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)