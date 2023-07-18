New Delhi, July 18: The National Investigation Agency has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh that was allegedly being used by the members of an ISIS-inspired terror group 'Sufa', an official said on Tuesday. The property of Imran Khan at Julwaniya village in Ratlam district was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, said a spokesperson of the anti-terror federal agency. Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-Terror Raids Underway in South Kashmir Over Sanjay Sharma Killing (Watch Video).

The official said the poultry farm was used by 'Sufa' members for radicalising new cadres and training them in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). NIA had on September 22 last year filed a charge sheet against Khan and 10 other accused. It had seized explosives and components used in making IEDs.

The case was registered against 'Sufa', a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022 in connection with its alleged conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan, the NIA said. 'Be Ready for 26/11-Like Terrorist Attack': Mumbai Police Receive Message Threatening Terror Strike, Accused Says PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on Target.

The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that 'Sufa' was deeply inspired by the activities of the global terror group ISIS and was inclined toward the 'Jihadi ideology'. "Members of 'Sufa' had motivated other youth of the area to join the group for carrying out terror acts," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)