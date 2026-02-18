Rewa, February 18: A shocking case has emerged from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh where a young man allegedly ruined his married life in a bid to gain fame as a porn star. Police have arrested the accused for secretly recording an obscene video with his wife and circulating it widely on social media and porn websites.

Wife Alleges Dowry Harassment and Blackmail

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the couple got married on May 10 last year. Soon after the marriage, the husband allegedly began harassing her for dowry. When she refused to meet his demands due to financial constraints, he reportedly threatened to defame her. S*x Between the Husband and Wife Must Be Consensual, Says Gujarat High Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Subjecting Wife to Unnatural S*x and Physical Cruelty.

Out of anger over not receiving dowry, the accused secretly recorded a 13 minute 14 second private video without her consent. He later shared the video on social media platforms and allegedly uploaded it to porn sites. When the wife confronted him, he reportedly admitted that he did it to become popular and gain recognition online. Swedish Man Suspected of Selling S*x With His Wife to Over 120 Men Denies Wrongdoing, Indictment on March 13.

Sent Obscene Video to Relatives, Fled to Mumbai

Police said the accused also shared the obscene video with relatives before fleeing to Mumbai. On February 12, he allegedly returned to his in laws’ house in Mauganj on a motorcycle. Armed with a country made pistol, he threatened to kill the family members.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, police arrested him. An investigation is underway, and authorities are expected to invoke relevant sections related to obscenity, criminal intimidation, and dowry harassment.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over cybercrime, misuse of private content, and dowry related violence in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

