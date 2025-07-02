New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday chargesheeted an active cadre of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit involved in channelling illegal funds from Dubai to Bihar to spread anti-national activities, officials said.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before an NIA special court in Patna, the anti-terror agency charged Md Sajjad Alam of Bihar's East Champaran district, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman English Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Male Student Multiple Times Over Several Months.

Sajjad was arrested at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on his arrival from Dubai (UAE) in January this year, under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) or UA(P) Act, officials said.

Earlier, the NIA special court had issued an arrest warrant against Sajjad, an active PFI cadre, according to an official statement issued by the probe agency.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held.

"NIA investigations revealed that the accused was involved in channelising illegal funds from Dubai to PFI cadres in Bihar through a syndicate based in Karnataka and Kerala," it said.

The funds were used for furthering criminal/unlawful activities of the PFI even after its ban by the central government, the statement said.

The PFI conspiracy, aimed at establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047, involved unlawful activities by the outfit's cadres to terrorise people and disrupt the country's peace and harmony by spreading religious enmity between different groups, the NIA said.

The case was originally registered on July 12, 2022, at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna district against 26 people under the IPC.

The NIA took up the investigation a few days later and invoked the UA(P) Act in the case and had earlier chargesheeted 17 accused people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)