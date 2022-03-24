Aizawl, Mar 24 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of two accused here in connection with a case of seizure of 1,300 kg of explosives, an official spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in June last year in Mizoram's Champhai, was re-registered by the NIA in July last year, the spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the seizure of 1,300 kg of explosive powder along with 3,925 detonators and fuse wires during a routine checking at Farkawn by Assam Rifles personnel, the official said.

The explosives were concealed in a vehicle carrying relief material for Myanmarese refugees sheltering in areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, the spokesperson said.

The consignment was ordered by a Myanmarese national and a committee member of the Chin National Front, the official said.

During the searches, many incriminating documents, foreign currency and other materials were recovered, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

