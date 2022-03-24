New Delhi, March 24: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee -- nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on Monday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged coal scam, has been again summoned by the probe agency to join the probe on March 29. Banerjee had on Monday told the media that the BJP was "misusing the agencies", and he was not afraid.

His wife Rujira Banerjee who was supposed to join the investigation on Tuesday did not come due to a "family issue", as she had to look after her children. She had said that she would reply through e-mail. Banerjee, however, had joined the probe on Monday. He was questioned for eight hours.

"I have told the agency that I am willing to cooperate but why here in Delhi. There are elections in Bengal. BJP can't fight democratically and thus they are resorting to this vengeance politics.

"I am not cowed down. BJP has lost in 2021 and will again lose in 2024. This washing machine tactic is not going to work for long. If you want to fight, do that democratically. They have been harassing me by calling me so many kilometres away," he had said.

He alleged that the way these agencies have been functioning, shows the BJP's dictatorship. "I will bow down before the power of people not before people in power. They can't scare me. They are living in fool's paradise," he had said The ED had asked Banerjee and his wife to join the investigation on March 21 and 22. His wife was supposed to be questioned separately.

Banerjee had earlier on September 6 recorded his statement before the ED officials. He was questioned for around six hours. The probe agency, however, was not satisfied with his answers and he has been summoned again along with his wife.

In September last year, Banerjee and his wife, through their counsel, had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the summon of ED. But they did not get any relief from the High Court. After hearing the matter, their plea was dismissed by the High Court on March 11.

They had said in their plea that they were residents of West Bengal and had sought relief on that ground. Their contention was challenged by Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, who was appearing for the ED. He told the court that ED was not confined by any area under PMLA.

This case is being probed by the CBI and the ED. Both the agencies are doing a parallel investigation.

