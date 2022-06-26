Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at two locations in Golabgunj and Sultangunj in Malda district of West Bengal in connection with a case of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure, officials said.

The case relates to the recovery of high-quality FICN having a face value of Rs 3,46,000 from the possession of two accused -- Senaul Sk and Akramul near Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club in Kolkata, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in January 2020, was re-registered by the NIA in March 2020.

During the searches, digital devices, including mobile phone, SIMs and other incriminating materials/documents have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

