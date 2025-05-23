New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the remand of Rahul Sarkar, a pivotal operative in the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate, who was allegedly responsible for procuring forged passports to help gang members evade law enforcement.

The Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, has granted NIA custody for further interrogation, intensifying the agency's crackdown on organised crime networks.

Also Read | Vijay Shah Remarks Row: Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister in Fresh Apology Terms Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 'Linguistic Mistake'.

Rahul Sarkar, who managed the gang's passport operations, played a critical role in forging documents that allowed criminals to flee the country after committing offences.

Among those he assisted was Sachin Thapan, a prime suspect in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Also Read | Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: 'Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed', Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

His arrest is part of NIA's ongoing investigation into the case, registered in August 2022 under directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The probe centres on criminal syndicates conspiring to generate funds and recruit individuals for unlawful activities.

The case, filed under Section 120-B of the IPC and Sections 17, 18 & 18-B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, remains active as authorities continue dismantling organised crime operations.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an infamous Indian gangster, rose to prominence as the leader of the "Bishnoi gang," a criminal syndicate allegedly connected to over 700 shooters worldwide.

Despite being behind bars since 2014, he continues to face numerous charges, including extortion and murder allegations he has consistently denied. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)