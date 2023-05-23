New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against a wanted accused in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi alias "Balbir Singh", is a resident of Ludhiana. Singh has been absconding and is wanted in a case registered on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"He is registered in a case under section 120-B, 121, 121-A of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18-B and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," NIA said.

It also released two pictures of the accused.

The NIA shared the telephone, WhatsApp and Telegram numbers of its Delhi headquarters and Chandigarh branch office, besides email addresses, for people to provide information about the accused.

The identity of the informer shall be kept secret, said the agency.

"Galwaddi is absconding and wanted in the NIA case (related to terrorist activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in various parts of the country)," NIA said in a statement. (ANI)

