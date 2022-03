Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) The NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special court here against five Khalistani terrorists, including the chief of proscribed International Sikh Youth Federation, in a case related to smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics via drones from Pakistan, an official said.

A spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said the charge sheet was filed against ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias "Baba" of Moga (Punjab), who is hiding in Pakistan, and his four arrested associates -- Harmesh Singh alias "Kali" of Kilche village of Ferozpur, Darvesh Singh alias "Shinda" of Bainke Wale Jhugge, Gurmukh Singh of New Hardayal Nagar in Jalandhar and Gagandeep Singh of Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara-Kapurthala.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Survives Three Assassination Attempts in Past Week, Says Report.

The NIA said the case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur on August 25, 2021, and later re-registered by the agency on November 6, 2021, under various sections of Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP MLAs Demand Nawab Malik’s Resignation, Protest Outside Assembly.

The NIA said these illegal consignments were sent by Rode and his associates from Pakistan via drones.

"These consignments were received by the co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said incriminating evidence has been found against all the charge-sheeted accused persons.

Till now, five accused have been arrested in the case while Rode is absconding, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)