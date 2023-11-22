New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered a chargesheet against 6 more naxals in the 2021 Bijapur attack case which led to the deaths of 22 security personnel.

Manoj Podiyami aka Masa, Mula Devender Reddy aka Masa Dada, Vijja Hemla, Kesha Sodi aka Malla, Mallesh aka Mallesh Kunjam and Sonu aka Dodi Sonu were named in the chargesheet under various sections of UA(P) Act 1967, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the IPC. The central agency filed a chargesheet at the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

NIA said that a total of 46 accused have been chargesheeted so far in the case.

Earlier the anti-terror agency had registered the case on June 5, 2021, and had filed its original Chargesheet against 23 accused persons in December last year, followed by a Supplementary Chargesheet against 17 more in July 2023.

Earlier the Maoist cadres had launched the gruesome assault in 2021 Bijapur attack with automatic weapons and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL) when combined teams of DRG, COBRA and CRPF were conducting search operations against the Maoist cadres near Tekalgudiyam village, Tarrem.

During the attack, the accused had also looted weapons from the SOC, besides kidnapping one COBRA soldier, who was later released.

The central agency said that an investigation is underway to nab others involved in the attack. (ANI)

