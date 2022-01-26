New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against two persons for their involvement in IED blast by CPI Maoist in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand last year which killed three security personnel and injured others.

The central agency filed the chargesheet before Special NIA court in Ranchi.

The case is related to an IED blast in Lanji Forest hill area, Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district on March 4, 2021 resulting in death of three Jharkhand Jaguar (Special Task Force) personnel and grievous injuries to three others including an ASI of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to NIA, one of the accused Jaiki Paradhi had procured Potash (explosive substance) from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh and supplied it to the other chargesheeted accused Sukhram Ramtai and Sorto Mahali at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum District. Around 700 kg of Potash was procured from Madhya Pradesh and brought in several consignments for delivery to CPI Maoists in Jharkhand. These explosives were further supplied to the senior armed leaders of CPI Maoist for making IEDs and targeting the security forces.

The case was originally registered at Toklo Police Station in West Singhbhum District. NIA re-registered the case on March 24, 2021 and started an investigation. NIA had already filed 19 accused persons in the case on September 7, 2021.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

