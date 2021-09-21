New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a fake note seizure case registered in 2018 in Bengaluru.

The central agency filed the charge sheet in a special court in Bengaluru against the FICN trafficker Jahiruddin Sheikh.

The case was originally registered at Madanayakanahally police station in Bengaluru against three persons having possession of FICN of the face value of Rs 4.34 lakh. The accused were subsequently arrested.

NIA had re-registered the case on September 6, 2018. Earlier, seven accused have been charge-sheeted by the NIA in this case.

NIA investigation revealed that Jahiruddin along with his associates had hatched a larger conspiracy for procuring, smuggling, transporting and exchanging of FICN at various places in the country.

"The arrested FICN supplier used to procure high denomination FICN in huge quantity from Abdul Kadir and others and was further supplying it to Sabiruddin," said the NIA.

NIA arrested Jahiruddin on June 25 this year in Malda, West Bengal.

The trial in the case is continuing against the earlier charge-sheeted accused persons, NIA informed. (ANI)

