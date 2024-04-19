New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has frozen the immovable property of a key operative in a 2021 case relating to a fatal motorcycle-borne explosion in Punjab, with links to notorious Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Habib Khan, alias Doctor and Lakhveer Singh, alias Rode.

"The property of Surat Singh @ Surti, resident of Village Mahatam Nagar, PS Sadar Fazilka, Punjab, has been frozen under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. The said property comprises Khewat numbers 84/78, 93/87, and 95/89, totaling an area of 13 Kanal, 17 Marla, and 5 Sarsai," the NIA stated.

The NIA stated that Surat Singh, as well as Pakistan-based drugs and weapons smugglers Habib Khan alias Doctor and Designated Terrorist Lakhveer Singh alias Rode, are among the nine accused chargesheeted by the NIA so far in the case, in which the bike bomber was killed.

"NIA investigations have revealed that Habib Khan and Rode had collaborated with Surat Singh and other associates in India to create a terror gang in Punjab with the aim of perpetrating IED blasts and operating a narco-terror racket to destabilise the region," it stated.

It further said that Surat Singh has been identified as a key agent in the terror network, involved in the smuggling of narcotics, explosives, arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

"He used encrypted communication channels such as WhatsApp, along with fake IDs and virtual numbers, to facilitate the logistical and financial aspects of terrorist activities as an overground worker (OGW) of the Naco-Terror network, as per NIA findings. In association with other accused individuals, he provided support for the execution of criminal conspiracies on the directions of Pak-based handlers," it stated.

The case was initially registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Act at Police Station City Jalalabad, Fazilka, Punjab, on September 16, 2021, a day after the fatal blast in a Bajaj Platina bike in Jalalabad.

"NIA took over and re-registered the case as RC 24-2021/NIA/DLI on October 1, 2021. NIA investigations and efforts to completely dismantle the network of narco-terrorists are continuing," it said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

