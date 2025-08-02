New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a second consecutive arrest in the 2024 brutal Jiribam killings case.

NIA caught Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang of Moinathol village and Dilkhosh Grant of Cachar, Assam from Aizawl, Mizoram on Thursday.

The arrest came close on the heels of the arrest of another accused, Thanglienlal Hmar, by a joint NIA-Assam police team yesterday, also from Aizawl.

Three women and three children were abducted and brutally murdered by militants in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district of Manipur on November 11, last year. The bodies were disposed of in the Barak River. Like Thanglienlal, Lalrosang was also an active conspirator in the heinous crime, the NIA said.

NIA has recovered a mobile phone, along with a SIM card from him, and is examining the same as part of its continuing investigation in the case RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP. (ANI)

