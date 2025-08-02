Mumbai, August 2: Is today, August 2, a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed since it's a Saturday? If you're wondering, you're not alone. As August 2 falls on a Saturday, many are unsure about the banking schedule. There's a common perception that banks remain shut on Saturdays, particularly on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since today is the first Saturday of August, several people are curious to know whether banks are functioning or observing a holiday.

It is worth noting that there are 15 bank holidays in August 2025. These holidays include state-specific festivals, all Sundays and a few Saturdays. While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether August 2 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Is August 2 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain open for business today, August 2 (Saturday), on account of the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will remain open today, August 2 (Saturday), due to the day being the first Saturday of August 2025.

So the answer to the questions - "Is August 2 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on August 2?" is that today is not a bank holiday and banks will be open for business. RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

In August 2025, bank closures for festivals and holidays will impact operations for nearly half the month. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled. Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday closures, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month. Please note that while physical bank branches will be closed, online services such as net banking, UPI, and ATM transactions will remain available. To avoid any inconvenience, it's a good idea to check with your local branch before planning a visit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).