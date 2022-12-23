By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir against people involved in the spreading of terrorist activities by various proscribed terrorist outfits in the Union Territory (UT) by targeting minorities and security personnel.

Also Read | Bihar: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised After Winning Badminton Match in Bhojpur; Five Arrested (Watch Video).

The search operation was conducted by the NIA in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

Various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices have been seized from the searched premises, the NIA said in a statement.

Also Read | Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Delhi Court Allows Police To Obtain Voice Sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The agency said that the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

"They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony," NIA said.

The case had been suo-moto registered as on June 21 this year by the NIA's Jammu branch.

The NIA's raid is part of its operation against such outfits targetting minority communities as the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha recently giving a reply to a written question, saying a total of "Fourteen persons belonging to minorities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed in the Union Territory till November 30 this year."

He also said that 180 militants, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 123 terror incidents so far this year.

The Minister, however, mentioned that the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, and that there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

Sharing details on the issue of threats to journalists working for local news organisations, Rai had also said eight journalists working in Kashmir have received threats from militants and four of them have quit their jobs.

"As reported, eight journalists working for Srinagar-based local newspapers received threat through terror blog 'Kashmir Fight'. Four media persons have reportedly resigned. The media persons who resigned belong to the media house 'Rising Kashmir'. In this regard, a case has been registered in Shergari police station in Srinagar," he had said.

On steps to up security measures, Rai stated, "Proactive security arrangements wherein security grid which includes police, Army, CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across J&K to thwart any threat/attempt at the hands of terrorists or their handlers, proactive operations to seek and arrest/neutralise the terrorists and put them on the run and proactive steps wherein police/other security agencies are providing reasonable level of security to protect lives of the media persons." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)