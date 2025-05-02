New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple premises linked with gangster Happy Passian, who is connected with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwindar Singh alias Rinda, across Punjab as part of its probe in a terror conspiracy case, an official statement said on Friday.

A total of 17 locations came under the NIA's scanner in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Faridkot, leading to the seizure of several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents, it said.

The searches were conducted in the case at the premises of suspects linked to Happy Passian and his nodes based in various countries, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Passian is currently in the US where he was arrested last month and is a key operative of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Rinda, it said.

"Happy is believed to be the mastermind behind the series of recent grenade attacks at various police stations and police posts in the states of Punjab and Haryana," the probe agency said.

Rinda's network of operatives, spread across various countries, has been actively involved in recruiting India-based associates for carrying out terrorist activities, according to NIA investigations.

Besides recruitment of terror associates, Happy has also been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of BKI through their associates and acquaintances based abroad, including in Pakistan, the statement said.

Happy has already been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in the case, it added. The NIA has also declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh against him.

The NIA, which had registered the case suo motu against BKI operatives on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has so far arrested five accused and chargesheeted three.

The anti-terror agency has also arraigned 12 others as accused in the case, including Rinda, another designated individual terrorist, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, as well as Passian, the NIA said.

All three, along with six others, are absconders in the case, in which a total of seven absconders have been declared as POs, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case and is actively examining the incriminating materials seized during Thursday's searches, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)