New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Telangana and arrested a practising advocate of the High Court and member of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), among three in Peddabayalu Maoist recruitment case.

The raids were carried out in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad districts.

Chukka Shilpa, the practising advocate of the High Court and member of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), was arrested from her residence in Hyderabad. Besides, the NIA also arrested one Dongari Devendra and Dubasi Swapna.

The arrests were made following the involvement of the accused persons in motivating and recruiting youth for the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist).

During the searches conducted, the NIA claimed to have seized incriminating materials including digital devices.

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of one college student, into the fold of proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist) by the leaders and members of CMS, the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on January 3 this year at Peddabayalu Police Station, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. NIA had re-registered the case on June 3 and taken over the investigation. (ANI)

