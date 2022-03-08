New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at the residence of Talha Khan, a resident of Pune in connection with a case related to Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The case was initially registered as an FIR dated March 8, 2020, in the Special Cell of Lodhi Colony Police Station after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

NIA had re-registered the case on March 20, 2020. During the investigation, four accused persons namely Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri and Abdur Rahman were arrested, the official release by the NIA reads.

Till now, six accused persons have been chargesheeted in this case for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering the support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings. During the search conducted today at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

