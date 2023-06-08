New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at seven locations in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with the 2018 brutal murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta by CPI (Maoist) or Naxals, a banned terrorist organisation, the agency said on Thursday. Bhokta was abducted and killed on the night of November 2, 2018, after being labelled a police informer by the top leadership and Naxal cadres at a so-called 'Jan Adalat' (public hearing) called by the banned terrorist outfit. His body was found near the village Badhai Bigha in the area of Police Station Madanpur of Aurangabad district in Bihar. The raids were conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused and suspected persons in the Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu district of Jharkhand in the case.

The searches were conducted at the residential premises of five arrested commanders and two suspected Over Ground Workers and supporters of the Naxals, and it led to the seizure of various digital devices such as mobile phones, and SIM cards, along with incriminating documents. The NIA had taken over the case from the Bihar Police on June 24 last year. A total of nine persons have been arrested in the case so far.

In February this year, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against one accused namely Ajay Singh Bhokta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, as well as sections 13, 16, 18, and 20. 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 in the case. In the course of its investigations, the NIA had discovered the involvement of top Naxal commanders in the murder conspiracy and had also recovered the weapons and vehicles used in the killing. (ANI)

