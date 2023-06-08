Meerut, June 8: A woman lawyer, aged around 35 years, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants when she was returning home after buying milk, police said on Thursday. The victim Anjali Garg received a bullet in the head and collapsed at the gate of her house in the New Mewla Colony under the Transport Nagar police station on Wednesday.

Police rushed her to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Anjali had approached the police a fortnight ago, expressing concerns about her safety and citing threats to her life. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Her Father With Lover’s Help in Hathras.

Watch Video: Woman Lawyer Shot Dead in Meerut

Her relatives filed a police complaint against her former husband Nitin Garg, and his father Pawan Garg, and both of whom have been arrested in connection with the crime. Police said Anjali was involved in a property dispute with her ex-husband's family after their divorce. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Furious at Wife for 'Continuously Insulting' Him, Ex-CRPF Jawan Shoots Her Dead in Agra.

"Anjali and her husband Nitin Garg had divorced in 2020, and as part of the settlement, Anjali was supposed to vacate the house in exchange for five shops. However, she did not comply with the agreement, leading to tension between her and the Garg family. Anjali derived income from renting out the shops, and Pawan and Nitin wanted the house back. The conflict escalated over time," said SP (city) Piyush Kumar.

The officials said Anjali had also sought help from the office of the IG of Meerut range on May 18, expressing her fear for her life. In her application, she accused Pawan of threatening her. She claimed that he had even brought two men to her house, pointing fingers at it. "If anything untoward happens to me, Pawan and his associates will be responsible," she stated.

