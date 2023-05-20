Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a terror-related case on Saturday, officials said.

The raids are being conducted in Gussu, Rajpora, Awantipora and Tral, they said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi Government After RBI Announces Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says ‘Billion Dollar Dhoka to a Billion Indians’.

NIA sleuths were accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Pakistani Drones Shot Down: BSF Shoots Down Two Pakistan UAVs Trying to Enter India Crossing International Border in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)