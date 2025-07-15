New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Special NIA court at the Patiala House, New Delhi reserved order on the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid for July 21.

Rashid has sought interim bail or custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament's Monsoon session starting from July 21.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth From ISS: Axiom-4 Crew Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Splash Down off California Coast, Video Surfaces.

Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked to Hafiz Saeed.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh reserved order after considering the submissions of NIA and counsel for

Also Read | West Bengal: 34 Fishermen From Kakdwip Detained in Bangladesh After Their Trawlers Allegedly Crossed International Waters.

Engineer Rashid was represented by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta, who argued that he should be granted interim bail, and in the alternative, should be allowed to attend parliament in custody (without payment of travel cost).

It is also argued that the trial court has granted interim bail to him on 10.09.2024 for state elections campaigning, which was extended thrice. Hence, he cannot be considered a security threat.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court had allowed him to attend parliament in custody twice vide order dated 10.02.2025 and 25.03.2025, during which he duly participated, the counsel submitted.

NIA opposed the plea, submitting that an interim order should not be granted. If he is allowed to attend in custody, he should pay travel expenses.

Counsels for Rashid are opposed to paying any travel expenses, as he is seeking to attend Parliament as his public duty and not for his personal work.

On earlier occasions also Engineer Rashid was granted permission to attend parliament sessions and to take oath. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)