Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Wednesday celebrated Holi with residents of an old-age home in Surat, extending festive greetings and reaffirming his long-standing association with the institution.

Speaking to the reporters, Sanghvi said, "I extend my greetings... I have been connected with this family of mine for years... I celebrated Holi with them..."

During his interaction with the reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister also spoke about the return of Indian nationals stranded in Middle-Eastern countries amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

"I thank the Government of India. The Modi government always creates strategies to bring our people back, whether they are stranded in Ukraine or any other country," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success - this is my heartfelt wish."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his heartfelt greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the vibrant festival of Holi/Dhuleti.

He expressed his wishes that this festival may fill the lives of people with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and enthusiasm. He stated that the festival of Holi marks the victory of truth over falsehood.

While conveying his greetings, he said that this festival gives the message of meeting one another with affection by forgetting differences and promotes social harmony in everyone's life. He also urged everyone to celebrate this festival together in such a way that the environment is also preserved.

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

