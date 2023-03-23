New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids in three states as part of its probe into the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' terror module that was busted in Bihar last year.

The houses of eight suspects located in Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, and Valsad, Surat and Botad districts in Gujarat were searched and "incriminating" material, including digital devices (mobile phones and memory cards) and documents, seized, the federal agency said in a statement.

Also Read | Visa Applications from #Delhi Nearly Touched the Pre-pandemic Levels Last Year, Driven by … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The case stems from a July 2022 FIR registered by the Bihar Police at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna against members of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module that was being "operated and controlled" from Pakistan.

Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, administrator of a WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', launched by a Pakistani national, was arrested in the case, the NIA said. The agency had filed a chargesheet against him in January.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Timetable For Bhopal: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

Danish, the agency said, had created 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger.

"He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title -'BDGhazwa E HindBD'," it said.

"Marghoob had added many persons from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, in these groups," the agency said.

The module aimed to "radicalise" impressionable Indian youngsters with the ultimate objective of conquest of India - 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', the NIA said.

The members of this group were being radicalised with the aim to convert them into "sleeper cells" for carrying out terrorist activities, it alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)