Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced the establishment of a collective institutionalised mechanism with Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh police for real-time information sharing and coordinated action against the gangster ecosystem in the northern region.

It was also decided to set up a 'Joint Listing Committee' with representative officers from the NIA and the three police forces to list out and map the entire network of the various criminal syndicates active in the northern states and union territories, an official spokesperson of the federal agency said in a statement.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise: Consumers To Get Relief From Soaring Tomato Prices, Government Says Price To Get Stabilise in Next 15 Days.

It was further decided to hold monthly meetings of all the stakeholders to address the issue of organised crimes and criminals in these areas, the spokesperson said.

These decisions were taken at a high-level interstate coordination meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana, under the chairmanship of NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.

Also Read | India’s Indigenous Developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Completes Seven Years of Service.

During the meeting, discussions were held on activities of leaders and members of organised criminal syndicates and groups operating in the northern states and the ongoing investigations in the various criminal cases connected to them, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)