New Delhi, June 30: Amid rising tomato prices that are burning a hole in common man's pocket across the country, the government on Friday said the prices of the commodity are expected to stabilise within the next 15 days. Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that prices will start falling once crops from Sirmaur and Solan start arriving. Tomato Price Rise in Delhi: Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 80 Per Kg; Sudden Increase in Prices Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says Resident (See Pics).

Tomato prices will start coming down in Delhi once the crops arrive from Himachal Pradesh, he informed. The secretary further said that by August, prices of tomato are expected to fully stabilise. He added that around this time of the year, prices of tomato always go up. This year, due to poor weather conditions and supply issues, the prices have spiralled. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have affected the tomato crop, Singh said. Tomato Price Hike: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Take Over Twitter as Netizens Share Their Struggle Amid Record Surge in Prices of Red Vegetable.

According to official figures of the Consumer Affairs Department, retail prices of tomato hovered around Rs 60 to 70 per kg in Delhi, whereas in states like Uttar Pradesh, they have touched Rs 120 per kg. The secretary further informed that the government has also launched a tomato grand challenge from today, where it has sought ideas from people on improving preservation and storage of tomatoes and also to ensure its supply throughout the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).