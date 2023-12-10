Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) A Nigerian woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin worth Rs 2 crore from Mumbai to Delhi, an official of the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, the AIU intercepted the woman who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi early Saturday morning.

After she was frisked, the AIU sleuths seized a stash containing 20 capsules purported to be heroin and hidden in her brassier, the official said.

During the probe, the accused, identified as Victoria Okafor, admitted she was carrying drugs, he said.

The contraband was handed over to her by a person, identified as Onye, from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway into the case, the official added.

