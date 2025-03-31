By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) is likely to conduct training programs for health professionals in Delhi under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

According to official sources, the Government of India is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Delhi for the scheme's implementation.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Dheeraj Shah, Director of NIHFW, said, "Ayushman Bharat-related training, we have a collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), and then these courses are designed, which are related to even the technology related to Ayushman Bharat, like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. And these courses also take care of, sometimes, the management of the systems, management of the health systems, and health system strengthening, which are involved in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat at the grassroots level."

NIHFW has been training health professionals based on the requirements set by the NHA across the country. Elaborating on the training process, Dr. Dheeraj Shah said, "So we train those health professionals who are involved in the delivery of the Ayushman Bharat program so that the delivery is effective and reaches the last mile."

As the MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Delhi is yet to be signed, NIHFW has expressed its readiness to undertake the training if required. "So definitely, if we have a proposal, then we, in collaboration with the National Health Authority, will take it up and do it," Dr. Shah stated. (ANI)

