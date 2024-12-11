Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): Nikhil Kumaraswamy, State President of Youth Janata Dal, paid his final respects to former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna on Wednesday at Somanahalli village in Maddur Taluk. Following the ceremony, he shared a heartfelt tribute to the late leader, recalling personal memories and highlighting Krishna's impact on his life.

In his tribute, Nikhil described SM Krishna as a towering personality known for his simplicity, kindness, and humility. "He was someone I deeply admired on a personal level. When I lost the election, he offered me courage and solace," Nikhil wrote, reflecting on the deep personal admiration he held for Krishna.

Sharing a personal memory, Nikhil recalled how, after his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya constituency, SM Krishna had not only noticed Nikhil's heartfelt post on Twitter but had also taken the time to call him.

Krishna had praised Nikhil's open expression of his emotions, stating, "I saw your tweet, Nikhil. It's very well-written and heartfelt. Sharing your emotions so openly is a rare quality. Accepting defeat and congratulating the victor are both equally important. I appreciate your demeanour; it reflects your good character. You have a bright future ahead. Move forward courageously; God will bless you with success," Krishna had told Nikhil during their brief conversation.

Nikhil further stressed how deeply Krishna's words had impacted him, providing him with strength and inspiration. "To see such magnanimity and character that transcend political boundaries is rare in today's politics. SM Krishna was an ideal figure of generosity and humane relationships," Nikhil wrote.

He also highlighted SM Krishna's immense contributions to Karnataka, particularly in putting Bengaluru on the global map as the "Silicon Valley of India." Nikhil praised Krishna for transforming Bengaluru through the promotion of the IT and BT sectors, attracting global companies to the city, and building its reputation.

"As I stood before his mortal remains today and bowed my head in respect, memories of those moments came rushing back to me. Though he is no longer with us physically, his invaluable contributions will remain eternal and continue to inspire us forever," Nikhil concluded.

He ended his tribute with a heartfelt note, saying, "Om Shanti."

Earlier in the day, the last rites of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna were performed with full state honours in Mandya district on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were among those present at the ceremony.SM Krishna, 92, passed away on Tuesday, promoting the Karnataka government to declare three days of mourning in his honour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former CM of Karnataka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi described Krishna as a "remarkable leader" and was admired by people across the country."SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah also expressed his shock at the demise and said that the state would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah said, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a state and union minister and chief minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Furthermore, Siddaramiah also fondly recalled Krishna's guidance, stating SM Krishna was also his guide in the early days of his political career."Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well-wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanour, and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and was later appointed as the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012. He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra.

In March 2017, Krishna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending a nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics in 2023. (ANI)

