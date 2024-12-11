Thane, December 11: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Thane, a morphed picture of a civic official's wife was allegedly circulated in WhatsApp groups. The alleged incident came to light after the Bolinj Police in Palghar lodged a first information report (FIR) against unknown people for morphing and circulating a photo of a woman who is said to be the wife of a civic official.

According to a report in Mid-day, the incident came to light after the senior civic official of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) approached the police and registered an FIR against unknown people. In his complaint, the senior civic official said that on November 18, he noticed a morphed picture of his wife, which was allegedly circulated on four different WhatsApp groups. Palghar Shocker: Fungus, Live Larvae Found in ‘Chikki’ for Students at 2 Zilla Parishad Schools, Parents Say Health of Children Is at Risk.

"According to the complainant, a photo with his wife's face had been morphed and then circulated on the groups," a police officer said. The civic official also said that he received a message from an unknown person who claimed to be aware of the complainant's "illegal activities". The person who sent the message threatened to act as per their "will" if the civic official did not stop his activities.

It is also learned that the accused also threatened the civic official's wife. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against unknown persons. The officer also said that they were using technical intelligence to trace the accused. Thane Shocker: Man Flashes His Private Parts, Masturbates in Front of Women at Bhiwandi Housing Society; Arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).