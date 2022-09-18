New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Nine district disability rehabilitation centres across the country have been upgraded to include speech, visual therapy and psychologists on their list of facilities to be given to people with disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Nine such model DDRCs in Badaun, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Balaghat, Golaghat, Ahmedabad, Amravati, Kullu and Rampur have been upgraded in the first phase. These nine model DDRCs were virtually inaugurated by Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Sunday, it said in a statement.

DDRCs spread across the country aim at providing effective rehabilitation services to the persons with disabilities (PwDs).

In the model DDRCs, services like hearing aids test lab, speech therapy room, visual therapy room, psychologist room, physiotherapist room, gait practice parallel bar and tele-medicine/tele-therapy like facilities shall be available.

Besides, these district disability rehabilitation centres will also assist PwDs in registration of Unique Disability ID portal now.

"These DDRCs will act as milestones in providing quality rehabilitation services to PwDs and set an example for newer DDRCs to come in the future," the ministry noted.

