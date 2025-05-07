Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have designated nine public shelter camps with adequate amenities for the people desirous to relocate from the forward villages hit by Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control, an official said on Wednesday.

As many as 12 persons were killed and over 50 others injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district on Wednesday after India Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

With arrangements already in place for relocating people to safer locations, the district administration of Poonch conducted a detailed review of preparedness at various designated shelter camps during the day, the official said.

He said a team of senior officers visited the proposed camp sites to assess the readiness of facilities and ensure all logistic and support systems are operational.

The locations designated as shelter camps for those willing to relocate are Caramel School, Chandak, Dingla University Campus, Ishat ul Uloom Chandak, Higher Secondary School (HSS), Chandak, HSS Lassana, Government High School (GHS) Sanai, Government Middle School (GMS) Sanai, GHSS Seri Khawaja and Polytechnic College, Sathra, the official said.

He assured the public that essential services, including accommodation, food, and medical assistance, are available at all these shelter sites. People are being encouraged to make use of these facilities if they wish to relocate, the official said.

