Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Nirani Sugars signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government to establish a state-of-the-art Polylactic Acid manufacturing facility in Bagalkot, the company said on Wednesday.

The project with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore is set to be developed over the next three to five years generating 600–800 direct employment opportunities in the region, it said.

Also Read | 1984 Anti Sikh Riots: Court Convicts Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for Murder of Jaswant Singh, His Son Tarundeep Singh in Delhi.

According to the company, the Karnataka government will facilitate Nirani Sugars in obtaining the necessary approvals, permissions, and incentives as per prevailing policies, ensuring a smooth and timely execution of the project.

"With this investment, Karnataka will become one of the leading states in India to venture into this promising sector. By leveraging its strengths in innovation, agricultural resources, and sustainability, Karnataka can address critical challenges such as plastic waste management, resource scarcity, and the growing demand for environmentally responsible alternatives," the company said, in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover's Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

The MoU was signed at the Karnataka Global Investors Meet on Tuesday.

According to Vishal Nirani, Director of Nirani Sugars, this project is not just an investment in manufacturing but a commitment to Karnataka's vision for a greener and more self-reliant future.

Despite advancements in waste management technologies, a truly effective and sustainable solution to the plastic waste crisis remains elusive. Karnataka, with its strong industrial ecosystem and progressive policies, is the ideal destination to lead this transformation, he said.

"By producing biodegradable and renewable alternatives within the state, we aim to contribute to India's green economy while generating employment and economic opportunities for the people of Karnataka," he stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)