Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday asked whether speaking against the Shiv Sena was an "anti-party activity" and sought to know if the Mumbai unit of the grand old party had merged into the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam tagged a news report to say that Mumbai Congress leaders had complained to the party high command about his anti-party activities.

Also Read | 'Tirukkural Extremely Inspiring, Words of Respected Thiruvalluvar Have Power to Spread Hope, Brightness,' Tweets PM Narendra Modi.

"As per this report, Mumbai Congress leaders have demanded action against me. Because, I wanted a probe into Shiv Sena leaders' land scam...Is speaking against Shivsena an anti-party activity? Is Mumbai Congress merged into Shivsena?" he asked.

The former MP also tweeted a government advertisement on employment generation programme of the MVA government that carries photographs of Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Also Read | iQOO U1 Smartphone with Snapdragon 720G Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"Hope you have heard that Congress is part of the Maharashtra government. But where is Congress in the government advertisement to provide jobs? I want to tell the Congress leaders who have fallen in love with the Shiv Sena , instead of prostrating before the Shiv Sena, fight it, otherwise the Congress will be finished," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)